ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.16 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $145.67 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

