ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $10 Million Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 371,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Trinity Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,061 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 186.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 430,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 214.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 418,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,433,000 after acquiring an additional 376,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

