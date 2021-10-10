ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,027 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

