ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,790,000 after purchasing an additional 144,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

JCI stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.