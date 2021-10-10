Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 219%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

PTGX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 383,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,745. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

