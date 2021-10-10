Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 219%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

PTGX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 383,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,745. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.