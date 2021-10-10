Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

PTGX opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

