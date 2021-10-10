Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report sales of $110.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $113.20 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $102.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $445.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.40 million to $453.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $455.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.60 million to $463.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 98.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 9.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

