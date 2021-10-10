Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discerene Group LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Schlumberger by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

NYSE SLB opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

