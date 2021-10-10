Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $643.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.87 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

