Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.58.

PSA stock opened at $299.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.72 and its 200-day moving average is $294.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

