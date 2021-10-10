PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $527,941.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.95 million and $527,941.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00223436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00099743 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

