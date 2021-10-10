PutinCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $192.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $460,436.41 and approximately $192.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,357.64 or 1.00067318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00049633 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.65 or 0.00510941 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004630 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

