Pyrk Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $29,094.81 and $1,007.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.