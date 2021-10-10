Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.35 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $535.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $13.68 or 0.00024837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,800,986 coins and its circulating supply is 98,767,183 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

