QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

