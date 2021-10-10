Quant Market Cap Achieves $3.58 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $296.21 or 0.00538997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $57.53 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.84 or 0.01149722 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

