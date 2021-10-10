Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.18 and a one year high of $119.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

