Quark Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,242.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $1,242.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,167,006 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.