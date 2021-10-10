Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4,285.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.76 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.