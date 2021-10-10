Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 221.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,997 shares of company stock worth $11,702,425. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $401.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.69. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $404.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

