Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Fair Isaac by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $400.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $445.58 and its 200-day moving average is $486.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

