Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 242,715 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 242,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,391,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Equitable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after purchasing an additional 701,813 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,331,000 after purchasing an additional 351,283 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Equitable by 15,007.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,245,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

