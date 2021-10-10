Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 83,527 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,527 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. Truist upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average of $111.71. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.62 and a 1 year high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

