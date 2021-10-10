Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $206.16 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $144.59 and a one year high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

