Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,801 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Qurate Retail worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 191,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 349,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 301,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

