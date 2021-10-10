Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. 940,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,853. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.