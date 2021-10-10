Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Radius Health worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

RDUS opened at $13.47 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $636.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

