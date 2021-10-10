Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Tops $0.0721

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $32.50 million and $157,631.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00128785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,574.38 or 1.00092534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.73 or 0.06128514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.