Raise (RAISE) Hits Market Capitalization of $47,353.20

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Raise has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Raise has a market cap of $47,353.20 and approximately $73.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00222582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099641 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

