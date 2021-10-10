Rally (RLY) Achieves Market Cap of $170.63 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $170.63 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

