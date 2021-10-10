Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.14% of Rapid7 worth $113,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

