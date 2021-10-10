Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $23,338.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,604.48 or 0.99324715 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.03 or 0.06344884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.00321194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $601.96 or 0.01075260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00098152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.00499399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00337953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.20 or 0.00321887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005003 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

