Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $10.09

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $10.09 or 0.00018316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $719.91 million and $71.93 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00086725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,114.67 or 1.00092567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.36 or 0.06478603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003278 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,382,048 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

