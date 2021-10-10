Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after buying an additional 512,543 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 4,272.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 317,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,898,000 after purchasing an additional 242,670 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth approximately $7,619,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $36.13 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

