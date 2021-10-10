Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,151 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.62. 3,343,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

