Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $90.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $90.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.