Razor Network (RAZOR) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

