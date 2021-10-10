Realio Network Market Capitalization Hits $7.78 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $274,323.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002127 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00062729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00127907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00082206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,603.39 or 0.99819321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.36 or 0.06125878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

