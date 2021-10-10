Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

