RED Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,631.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, RED has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $501,254.42 and approximately $3,631.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.18 or 0.00319646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000713 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000095 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

