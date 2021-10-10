ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Cap of $74.73 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $74.73 million and approximately $94,188.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,084.58 or 1.00077530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00061299 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00344219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00246266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.00574055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004664 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004257 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

