Refinable (FINE) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $575,291.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00134787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00086822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.46 or 1.00442965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.64 or 0.06423232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.