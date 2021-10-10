Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 131.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,198. The company has a market cap of $542.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

