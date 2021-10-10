Render Token Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $156.03 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00224940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099766 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

