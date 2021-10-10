Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RNSHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Shares of RNSHF stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.