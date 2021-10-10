Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Position Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $54.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

