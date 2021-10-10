Rentberry Tops One Day Trading Volume of $713.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $299,290.14 and $713.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00047527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00222236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00097978 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

