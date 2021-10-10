REPO (REPO) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $1.59 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00063099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00128908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00082375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,610.89 or 1.00284179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.84 or 0.06141812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003066 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.