Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on REPYY. HSBC set a $11.01 price target on shares of Repsol and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

