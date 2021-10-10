Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $476.31 million and $36.21 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00217288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

